Crestline Management LP Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $77,193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 1,313.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,318 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in KBR by 344.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 708,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 1,188,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,036. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.