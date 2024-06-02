Crestline Management LP Cuts Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Crestline Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. 1,339,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,646,909.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,440 shares of company stock worth $31,592,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

