Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 39,645 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 62,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. 8,083,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,711. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

