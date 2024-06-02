Crestline Management LP Buys 17,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.90. 64,331,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,787,220. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

