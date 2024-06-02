Crestline Management LP Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,543,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded down $19.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.25. 4,788,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,216. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.36 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.06. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

