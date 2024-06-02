Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $205.52

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.52 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 237.20 ($3.03). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 236.60 ($3.02), with a volume of 1,188,739 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.03) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 222.40 ($2.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.64. The firm has a market cap of £607.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

