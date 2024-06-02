Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.