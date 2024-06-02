Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CELZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. 2,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.42. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

