Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. 7,949,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977,558. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.