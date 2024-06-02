Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 11,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.60 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.15%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
