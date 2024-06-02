Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 11,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.60 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 80.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,164.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 256,698 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 5,399,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 224.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,944,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

