Coral Products (LON:CRU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Shares of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.47 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 290,584 shares traded.

Coral Products Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coral Products

In related news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £440 ($561.94). In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($561.94). Also, insider David Low purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,192.85). Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.