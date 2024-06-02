Contrasting Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 23.15% 4.47% 1.46% Dominion Energy 11.57% 7.50% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dominion Energy 0 10 2 0 2.17

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $51.73, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.94 $70.92 million $0.51 34.45 Dominion Energy $14.39 billion 3.14 $1.99 billion $1.94 27.79

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Dominion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

