Contrasting Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bit Origin and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.03 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Lufax $4.82 billion 0.53 $125.31 million ($0.14) -32.00

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Origin and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lufax has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

Bit Origin beats Lufax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

