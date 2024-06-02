Conflux Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $876.07 million and $14.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,006,251,224 coins and its circulating supply is 4,043,746,842 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,005,951,801.22 with 4,043,451,786.95 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21430621 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $17,982,896.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

