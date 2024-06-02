Condor Capital Management Takes $1.73 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 47,861 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.77. 1,302,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $301.48. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

