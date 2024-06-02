Condor Capital Management Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $753,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 254,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $134.68.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

