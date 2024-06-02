Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 26,058 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 4,468,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,457. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

