Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,412 Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 165,450 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 92,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 219,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

