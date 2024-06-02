Condor Capital Management Makes New $186,000 Investment in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.21% of Quetta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,462,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of QETA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

