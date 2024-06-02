Condor Capital Management Invests $532,000 in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.16% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 6,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 3,514.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 900,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 875,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IPXX remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

