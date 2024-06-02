Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 104,424 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 2.71% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000.

Shares of DEED stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,013. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

