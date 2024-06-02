Condor Capital Management Buys 10,352 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.14. 690,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.