Comparing Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $3.72, suggesting a potential upside of 65.92%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Sentage.

This table compares Bitfarms and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $146.37 million 6.00 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -5.89 Sentage $150,000.00 41.40 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sentage beats Bitfarms on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

