Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,177 shares during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL makes up approximately 1.2% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ELP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 475,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

