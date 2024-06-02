Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 785,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,683. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.