Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.7 %
SBS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 785,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,683. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $17.14.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.