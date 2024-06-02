Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in May

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 1,675,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,696. Comerica has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

