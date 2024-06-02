CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.9 %

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 7,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Articles

