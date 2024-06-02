CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.9 %
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
