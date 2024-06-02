Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,647,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,379. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.