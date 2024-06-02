CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 429.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $15,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $202.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,450. CME Group has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

