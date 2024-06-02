CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at CME Group
In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CME Group Stock Performance
CME Group stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
