CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.