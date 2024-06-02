Cloverfields Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 114,239 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,348. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.