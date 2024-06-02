Cloverfields Capital Group LP Makes New $954,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 834,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

