Cloverfields Capital Group LP Makes New $368,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 11,403,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

