Cloverfields Capital Group LP Invests $720,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after buying an additional 2,034,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TRP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. 2,178,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

