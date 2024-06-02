Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 1.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $396.99. 2,244,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

