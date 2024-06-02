Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $3.99 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,565,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

