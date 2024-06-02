Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 11,877 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after purchasing an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,469,000 after buying an additional 96,201 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

