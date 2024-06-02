Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,440,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 29,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CLF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 10,145,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,438. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after buying an additional 410,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after buying an additional 275,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

