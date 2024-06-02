Clear Rock Advisors LLC Takes $563,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in NetApp by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 176,066 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 113,720.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

NetApp Stock Up 3.4 %

NTAP stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. 6,128,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,877. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

