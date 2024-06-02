Clear Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,491 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $92,725,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.68. 1,592,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $220.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

