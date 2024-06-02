Clear Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,275 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RxSight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RxSight by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,930,900 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RXST stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 392,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

