Clear Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.3% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $65.98. 12,148,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,406. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

