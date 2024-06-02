Clear Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,655. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

