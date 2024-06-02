Clear Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,364,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,814,000 after buying an additional 548,240 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %
KR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 9,756,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,425. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
