Clear Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAAS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

