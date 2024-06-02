Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Up 1.6 %

CNK opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.