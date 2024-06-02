Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

