Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $175.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,027,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,978,079 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

