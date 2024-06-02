Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 632,865 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,298,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 423,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,040,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 174,055 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,246,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

