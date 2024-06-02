Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $30.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chewy by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.